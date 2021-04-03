The Hoosier Daily: April 3rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Hoosiers continue to adapt inside Covid-19 global pandemic
WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis discusses return to Indiana
Crider ready to chase NFL Dream
Trayce Jackson-Davis: ‘I want to get Indiana basketball back on track‘
Swann looking to wow NFL scouts after lone year with Hoosiers
Trayce Jackson-Davis returning to Indiana for junior season
Mike Woodson brings the ability to adapt to Indiana
Tweets of the Day
Our 𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘥. Our 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘮. Our 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺. pic.twitter.com/6RbHXMqh8m— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 3, 2021
I believe in Coach Woodson and his plan! 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/amhPdix4Pp— TJD (@TrayceJackson) April 2, 2021
"I believe in Coach Woodson & I believe in the tradition of Indiana Basketball." pic.twitter.com/HoQLiacQlx— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 2, 2021
Final from Columbus. #IUBase pic.twitter.com/aNWUW9XuLc— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 2, 2021
FINAL | That's a way to get the 𝗱𝘂𝗯. 👊#IUSoftball pic.twitter.com/gLNzBEWF0G— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) April 2, 2021
THREE-PEAT. 🎉⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5TTA8KoiT4— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) April 2, 2021
Headlines
IU's perfect season may be matched by Gonzaga after 45 years -- IndyStar
JAMAR JOHNSON HAS WELL-ROUNDED PERFORMANCE AT IU PRO DAY -- Hoosier Sports Report
BERGER NAMED HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AMERICAN -- Hoosier Sports Report
‘What else do you want?’: Mike Woodson sold Trayce Jackson-Davis on one more year
IU men’s soccer clinches Big Ten title after game against Maryland is canceled --
----
