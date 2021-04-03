 The Hoosier Daily: April 3rd
The Hoosier Daily: April 3rd

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


Scene on TheHoosier

Hoosiers continue to adapt inside Covid-19 global pandemic

WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis discusses return to Indiana

Crider ready to chase NFL Dream

Trayce Jackson-Davis: ‘I want to get Indiana basketball back on track‘

Swann looking to wow NFL scouts after lone year with Hoosiers

Trayce Jackson-Davis returning to Indiana for junior season

Mike Woodson brings the ability to adapt to Indiana

Receivers ready to take another jump this season

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU's perfect season may be matched by Gonzaga after 45 years -- IndyStar

JAMAR JOHNSON HAS WELL-ROUNDED PERFORMANCE AT IU PRO DAY -- Hoosier Sports Report

BERGER NAMED HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AMERICAN -- Hoosier Sports Report

‘What else do you want?’: Mike Woodson sold Trayce Jackson-Davis on one more year

-- Indiana Daily Student

IU men’s soccer clinches Big Ten title after game against Maryland is canceled --

Indiana Daily Student


Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube

----

