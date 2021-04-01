The Hoosier Daily: April 1st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Parker Stewart announces he will return to Indiana
No spring football game for second year in a row
Watch: Tom Allen gives update on spring practice, previews IU's Pro Day
In-Depth: What style to expect from Mike Woodson's Indiana teams
IU assistant Kenya Hunter expected to be retained by Mike Woodson
Tweets of the Day
Headlines
Back 𝘩𝘰𝘮𝘦 again. pic.twitter.com/CNV1eLN7rm— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 1, 2021
In due time 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/sPNS6A4Szo— Parker Stewart (@_PSTEW) March 31, 2021
See you next season Hoosiers! Unfinished business @IndianaWBB pic.twitter.com/6cAFehsAH0— Ali Patberg (@alipaige_14) March 31, 2021
There still aren't enough words for all the love and support from Hoosier Nation this season.— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 31, 2021
From the bottom of our hearts, 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙮𝙤𝙪.
Don't worry, we'll be back 😉 #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/6ZwRtBXI9v
My man @Mullen_7era put in that work yday!! Keep grinding ✊🏾💯❤️ pic.twitter.com/O27lFFkJkl— Brandon Shelby (@BShelbyIU) March 31, 2021
Offensive Player of the Day@_ajbarner_— Coach Kevin Wright (@CoachWrightIU) March 31, 2021
Continuous effort to improve daily paying off big-time!
Two TD catches in the scrimmage followed up by a big Tuesday! Culture in the TE room to #Chase Greatness showing big-time this spring! #LEO pic.twitter.com/UuISxLFqNz
Lawrence North's Gunn remains 'firmly committed' to IU -- IndyStar
IU plans to retains assistant Kenya Hunter -- IndyStar
Spring football has been a challenge for IU -- IndyStar
Jaelynn Penn announces she will transfer from IU women’s basketball
IU women’s soccer defeats Michigan State 2-1, Gabi Rennie notches first career goal
