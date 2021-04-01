 The Hoosier Daily: April 1st
The Hoosier Daily: April 1st

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@trevorgersh

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


Scene on TheHoosier

Parker Stewart announces he will return to Indiana

No spring football game for second year in a row

Watch: Tom Allen gives update on spring practice, previews IU's Pro Day

In-Depth: What style to expect from Mike Woodson's Indiana teams

IU assistant Kenya Hunter expected to be retained by Mike Woodson

Jamar Johnson embraces opportunity of playing at next level

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Lawrence North's Gunn remains 'firmly committed' to IU -- IndyStar

IU plans to retains assistant Kenya Hunter -- IndyStar

Spring football has been a challenge for IU -- IndyStar

Jaelynn Penn announces she will transfer from IU women’s basketball

-- Indiana Daily Student

IU women’s soccer defeats Michigan State 2-1, Gabi Rennie notches first career goal

-- Indiana Daily Student


Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

