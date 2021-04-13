 The Hoosier Daily: April 13th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-13 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: April 13th

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@trevorgersh

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Seen on TheHoosier

Kansas ATH Jaren Kanak talks IU offer

Indiana announces addition of Pitt transfer Xavier Johnson

Three and Out: Three players who had a strong spring

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

WOODSON ERA COMES WITH WARM EMBRACE OF KNIGHT YEARS -- Hoosier Sports Report

What’s In A Nickname? For Devon Matthews, It’s A Lot -- IU Athletics

Hoosiers Add Transfer Xavier Johnson To Men’s Basketball Program -- IU Athletics

Indiana Defeated in Close Contest with No. 2 UCLA-- IU Athletics

Hard work, hands-on development are bedrock to Mike Woodson’s plans at IU

-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}