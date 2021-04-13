The Hoosier Daily: April 13th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Kansas ATH Jaren Kanak talks IU offer
Indiana announces addition of Pitt transfer Xavier Johnson
Tweets of the Day
It's a decision to 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙚𝙩𝙚.— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 13, 2021
It's a decision to continue to 𝙛𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩. pic.twitter.com/iXhvCMlIl8
Guard Yogi Ferrell plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Clippers later next week upon clearing health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2021
Juan Soto on 2B— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 13, 2021
Josh Bell on 1B
Kyle Schwarber drives in his 1st run as a Washington National to give us the lead.@kschwarb12 // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/UmScnRiucM
#IUMS will host @MarylandMSoccer at 7:30p ET on Wednesday with coverage on @BigTenNetwork. https://t.co/UC9PiSjUlP pic.twitter.com/OgRe3LbqPZ— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) April 11, 2021
If you counted me out thanks for fueling me up‼️😶 pic.twitter.com/aDF5RDlzdd— Noah Pierre™️ (@NP21__) April 12, 2021
Headlines
WOODSON ERA COMES WITH WARM EMBRACE OF KNIGHT YEARS -- Hoosier Sports Report
What’s In A Nickname? For Devon Matthews, It’s A Lot -- IU Athletics
Hoosiers Add Transfer Xavier Johnson To Men’s Basketball Program -- IU Athletics
Indiana Defeated in Close Contest with No. 2 UCLA-- IU Athletics
Hard work, hands-on development are bedrock to Mike Woodson’s plans at IU
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.