The Fit: Miller Kopp
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
The Indiana basketball roster for 2021-2022 has officially rounded into shape. Two commitments within a 24-hour period from high schooler Tamar Bates and Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp have locked in the final two scholarship spots.
Indiana fans probably remember Kopp from when the Hoosiers battled Northwestern last season. In two games against Indiana, Kopp scored a combined 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting from three.
The 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward was the second-leading scorer for Northwestern in 2020-2021. He has a beautiful shooting stroke but only hit 33% of his three-pointers last year. He did, however, shoot 84.8% from the free throw line.
Let's analyze how Kopp fits on this Indiana roster.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news