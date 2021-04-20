 The Fit: Miller Kopp
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-20 14:31:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Fit: Miller Kopp

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@trevorgersh

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

The Indiana basketball roster for 2021-2022 has officially rounded into shape. Two commitments within a 24-hour period from high schooler Tamar Bates and Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp have locked in the final two scholarship spots.

Indiana fans probably remember Kopp from when the Hoosiers battled Northwestern last season. In two games against Indiana, Kopp scored a combined 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting from three.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward was the second-leading scorer for Northwestern in 2020-2021. He has a beautiful shooting stroke but only hit 33% of his three-pointers last year. He did, however, shoot 84.8% from the free throw line.

Let's analyze how Kopp fits on this Indiana roster.

Miller Kopp can really shoot the ball (Photo by Joshua Hoffman)
Miller Kopp can really shoot the ball (Photo by Joshua Hoffman)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}