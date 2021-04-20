The Indiana basketball roster for 2021-2022 has officially rounded into shape. Two commitments within a 24-hour period from high schooler Tamar Bates and Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp have locked in the final two scholarship spots.

Indiana fans probably remember Kopp from when the Hoosiers battled Northwestern last season. In two games against Indiana, Kopp scored a combined 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting from three.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward was the second-leading scorer for Northwestern in 2020-2021. He has a beautiful shooting stroke but only hit 33% of his three-pointers last year. He did, however, shoot 84.8% from the free throw line.

Let's analyze how Kopp fits on this Indiana roster.