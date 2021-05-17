The Fit: Michael Durr

Indiana has added depth at center by snagging South Florida transfer Michael Durr in the transfer portal. The Atlanta native had previously committed to Virginia Tech before re-opening his recruitment and ultimately landing as the newest Hoosier.

At 7-feet and 250 pounds, Durr is a massive individual who immediately adds a physical presence to any lineup. He averaged 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game last season for South Florida. His block numbers are low for his size at only a 1.0 average for his career.

Nevertheless, Durr fills a desperate need for Indiana going into what could be a huge year for the Hoosiers. Let’s break it down: