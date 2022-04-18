The Fit: Malik Reneau
Indiana received a commitment from 2022 five-star forward Malik Reneau on Monday, fresh off of an official visit to Indiana over the weekend.
Reneau is the fourth commitment for Indiana in the class of 2022, joining five-star guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, four-star forward Kaleb Banks and three-star guard CJ Gunn.
Reneau was originally a Florida commit, but re-opened his recruitment following its coaching change.
The 6-foot-9 forward is ranked No. 18 in the Rivals150 class of 2022 rankings and the No. 3 power forward in the class.
Here is a breakdown of his game and how he fits within the Indiana system.
