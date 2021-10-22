The Fit: Jakai Newton

Success keeps finding its way to Mike Woodson on the recruiting trail. The Indiana staff managed to go into the depths of the South and pull top-45 guard Jakai Newton from the grasps of Auburn, Alabama, and Georgia.

The Covington, Georgia guard only just visited Indiana on October 16th and came away so impressed that he committed only days later. His decision speaks volumes of both Woodson and assistant coach Yasir Rosemond, Indiana's recruiter of the South and Newton's primary recruiter.

A pipeline is forming between the Atlanta area and Bloomington thanks to Woodson and Rosemond. Newton will join 2022 commit Kaleb Banks as the second Atlanta-adjacent product to call Assembly Hall home.

Newton is an intriguing prospect who will be fascinating to watch develop at the collegiate level. Here is what to expect from the newest Hoosier.