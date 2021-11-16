The Fit: Gabe Cupps

Indiana picked up another key 2023 commitment today in Rivals 150 point guard Gabe Cupps. The 6-foot-2 Cupps has proven himself at the highest levels of AAU basketball and should be a stud at the college level.

Somewhat of a social media sensation, Cupps earned internet clout by playing alongside Bronny James (son of Lebron James) as a teammate and then later as an opponent. He is the subject of several multi-million view Youtube reels highlighting his gutsy performances.

There is a lot to love with Cupps, and he should endear himself to Hoosier fans in short order. Here's why.