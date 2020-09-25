When he became the head coach at Indiana University, Tom Allen said he wanted players who believed the Hoosiers could win a Big Ten title.

Newly minted recruit Curlee Thomas, a 6-foot-4-inch, 240-pound defensive end from Nolan Catholic (Texas) is one such player.

Thomas told TheHoosier.com he is intrigued about possibly attending Indiana and has some lofty goals should he wind up in Bloomington.

"I am intrigued about attending Indiana and being in the Midwest. I love the South, but the Midwest allows some cultural diversity I haven't experienced. Indiana has struggled in the past few years, but they are a team on the rise. It could be kind of cool to be a part of bringing a Big Ten title to Indiana University," Thomas said.