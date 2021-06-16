Texas OL Bray Lynch offered by Hoosiers after strong camp showing
A strong showing at a camp has resulted in an offer from Indiana for Westlake High School (Texas) offensive lineman Bray Lynch.
The 6-foot-4-inch, 280-pound offensive lineman showed what he could do at the SMU Mega Camp and caught the eye of Indiana offensive line coach Darren Hiller, who extended an offer.
"It felt great to get the offer from Indiana. Indiana is an up and coming team especially after last year, and they also have a great business school," Lynch told TheHoosier.com.
