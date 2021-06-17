Texas DE Ashton Porter opens up about Indiana offer
Could the next premier defensive end for Indiana hail from the Lonestar State?
It is possible, as the Hoosiers recently offered Ashton Porter, a 6-foot-3-inch, 230-pound standout from Cypress Ranch (Texas).
"I’m very excited about this offer and it stood out to me by how the coach Interacted with me," Porter told TheHoosier.com, adding that Indiana defensive assistant Kevin Peoples extended the offer to him.
While he is learning about the Hoosiers in the wake of his offer, Porter acknowledged he is looking forward to learning more about Indiana under head coach Tom Allen.
"I want to learn the culture of Indiana and how they are as a family," he said.
Porter said there was some aspects to his game that Peoples liked.
"Coach Peoples told me he liked my aggression and he liked the way I used my hands," Porter added.
Rivals recently gave Porter his fourth star and Sam Spieglman, Rivals national recruiting analyst, called Porter a "versatile piece for defensive coordinators to use all over the defensive line.
"At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Porter can rush the quarterback off the edge and provide an even better pass rush from an interior spot. He's an effort rusher that'll penetrate with effort as well as his assortment of pass-rush moves and notable length for the position. Porter is a second- and third-effort sort of pass-rusher that will also clog up holes in the running game and has even more potential as he continues to add power to his game," Spieglman wrote.
In addition to Indiana, Porter holds offers from the following: Arizona State, Colorado, California, Michigan State, Ole Miss, SMU, Tennessee and Texas.
"I want a school that has great academic program and that feels like home," Porter said.
As for what he can improve on heading into this season, Porter said, "I need to improve on my run stop and how to beat a double team because I’m trying to be an all around player."
