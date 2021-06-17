Texas DE Ashton Porter opens up about Indiana offer

Could the next premier defensive end for Indiana hail from the Lonestar State?

It is possible, as the Hoosiers recently offered Ashton Porter, a 6-foot-3-inch, 230-pound standout from Cypress Ranch (Texas).

"I’m very excited about this offer and it stood out to me by how the coach Interacted with me," Porter told TheHoosier.com, adding that Indiana defensive assistant Kevin Peoples extended the offer to him.

While he is learning about the Hoosiers in the wake of his offer, Porter acknowledged he is looking forward to learning more about Indiana under head coach Tom Allen.

"I want to learn the culture of Indiana and how they are as a family," he said.

Porter said there was some aspects to his game that Peoples liked.

"Coach Peoples told me he liked my aggression and he liked the way I used my hands," Porter added.