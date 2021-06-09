Texas athlete discusses scholarship offer from Hoosiers

As a Class of 2024 prospect, Archer City High School (Texas) athlete Elijah Jackson knows offers will come, but he couldn't help but contain his excitement when he received an offer from the Indiana Hoosiers. Jackson told TheHoosier.com that assistant coach Kasey Teegardin extended the offer to him. "It felt great because still being a young player, it’s fun going through the recruitment process. They are becoming a great sports program and I think Coach Allen has done a great job with making decisions about the football team that’s making them better," Jackson said.

While early, the relationship with Indiana has been going well and continues to grow. "It’s good and I’m looking forward to getting to know all the coaches and being like family," Jackson noted. As for what the coaches told him they liked about his game, Jackson said quite a bit. Jackson adds that he has ranked the Hoosiers third among his offers and has not decided on a visit, yet. In addition to the Hoosiers, Jackson has pulled in offers from the following: Jackson State, Pittsburgh, Texas Tech, Tulsa and Central Florida. "I give effort through every play even when tired and I can move quick and play anywhere," Jackson said. "My deciding factor is do they want me as a student as well and not just a player."