Teri Moren named to Naismith Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List
Indiana women's head basketball coach Teri Moren was named one of 15 coaches to the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List on Wednesday.
Moren has the Hoosiers up to the No. 5 team in the country and an 18-4 record. Indiana has three ranked wins this season and currently sits atop the Big Ten rankings.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head coach Teri Moren has been named one of 15 coaches to the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year 2022 Late Season Watch List.
In her eighth season at the helm, Moren has led Indiana to a 18-4 record and 10-2 Big Ten mark in 2021-22. Indiana has notched three Top 25 wins this season and are No. 17 in the NET rankings. It holds a one-game lead in the conference heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. In addition, the Hoosiers are 11-1 at home this season and 6-2 in true road games.
Moren is approaching her 100th career win inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall heading into Thursday's game against Northwestern. She is the program's second all-time winningest coach with 166 overall wins.
The Hoosiers got off to its best start in Big Ten play with a 6-0 record and highest ever school rankings in both national polls - No. 4 in the Associated Press and No. 5 in the USA Today/WBCA coaches poll.
