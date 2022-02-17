Teri Moren named to Naismith Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List

Indiana women's head basketball coach Teri Moren was named one of 15 coaches to the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List on Wednesday. Moren has the Hoosiers up to the No. 5 team in the country and an 18-4 record. Indiana has three ranked wins this season and currently sits atop the Big Ten rankings. Below is the full release.

Teri Moren was named one of 15 coaches to the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List.. (IU Athletics)