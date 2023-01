Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren now has the most wins in program history.

No.6 Indiana matched up against No.21 Illinois on Wednesday, earning the 83-72 win. The win gave Moren 189 career wins surpassing Jim Izard's previous record of 188 wins.

Moren is now in her ninth season as head coach for the Hoosiers totaling a 189-90 record in that span.

During her tenure, she has taken the program to four NCAA tournament appearances including a Sweet 16 in 2022 and an Elite Eight in 2021.