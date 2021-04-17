Tennessee OL Patrick Kutas talks about Indiana offer
For Tennessee offensive lineman Patrick Kutas, his scholarship offer from Indiana offensive line coach Darren Hiller was a nice "surprise."
The 6-foot-5-inch, 268-pound class of 2022 Christian Brothers (Memphis, TN) standout told TheHoosier.com he holds the Hoosiers in high regard.
"It was surprising. It’s a new offer but I hold them pretty high up because of the history of guys and development they have. I think Coach (Tom) Allen did a great job turning it around into a top 10 powerhouse. I know he had a lot of coaches with him that he has been with for a while, so the coach chemistry must be good," Kutas said.
While the offer is new, there is quite a bit that both Kutas and Indiana like about each other.
"They like my frame and my athletic ability to go either way. I saw that they came out of nowhere and made this big run beating all the top teams and being ranked 7 at one point," Kutas said.
In addition to the Hoosiers, Kutas has offers from the following: Arizona State, Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Illinois, Memphis, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Western Kentucky.
"I'm looking for somewhere I will play and develop as a player and person and help the team. I am also looking for a good academic school," Kutas said.
Rivals ranks Kutas as a 3-star offensive lineman in the class of 2022.
