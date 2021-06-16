Tennessee LB discusses unofficial visit

Fresh off a recent offer from Indiana, Mt. Juliet High School outside linebacker Ethan Crisp visited Indiana unofficially June 15 and told TheHoosier.com it was a good visit.

"It was good. I loved the coaches," Crisp said.

Crisp singled out head coach Tom Allen and defensive coordinator Charlton Warren as two coaches that had a significant impression.

"Coach Tom Allen has something special going there. You can tell from the top down everyone has bought into his system and mindset. I got to meet Coach Allen, and I loved his passion for developing young men into men," Crisp said.

As for Warren, the visit was the second time Crisp spent time with Indiana's first year defensive coordinator as the two met at the UGA camp.

"Today, we spent some time going over defense and responsibility of linebackers. His knowledge of defense and attention to detail stands out to me about Coach Warren. Every step matters. I felt very blessed for the time both coaches spent with me," Crisp said.