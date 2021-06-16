Tennessee LB discusses unofficial visit
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Fresh off a recent offer from Indiana, Mt. Juliet High School outside linebacker Ethan Crisp visited Indiana unofficially June 15 and told TheHoosier.com it was a good visit.
"It was good. I loved the coaches," Crisp said.
Crisp singled out head coach Tom Allen and defensive coordinator Charlton Warren as two coaches that had a significant impression.
"Coach Tom Allen has something special going there. You can tell from the top down everyone has bought into his system and mindset. I got to meet Coach Allen, and I loved his passion for developing young men into men," Crisp said.
As for Warren, the visit was the second time Crisp spent time with Indiana's first year defensive coordinator as the two met at the UGA camp.
"Today, we spent some time going over defense and responsibility of linebackers. His knowledge of defense and attention to detail stands out to me about Coach Warren. Every step matters. I felt very blessed for the time both coaches spent with me," Crisp said.
Crisp liked what he saw out of Indiana's facilities.
"The facilities were nice, but the people stood out to me more than any other thing. Academically, I love the support they show to the student athletes," Crisp said.
What was about it about the people that stood out to him?
"The selflessness that the team plays with and the mindset that they have. They cared more about my future as a young man other than just football," Crisp told TheHoosier.com.
In addition to the offer from Indiana, Crisp holds offers from the following: Kentucky, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Crisp said the visit to Indiana allowed him to learn more about the Hoosiers.
"I didn't know much about Indiana going into this, but I think they have the program going in the right direction," Crisp acknowledged.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.