Tennessee CB Mikeece Jones talks offer from Indiana Hoosiers
The Indiana Hoosiers have reached into the Volunteer State for its next potential defensive star, as Tennessee's Mikeece Jones holds an offer from the Hoosiers.
Jones, who plays cornerback at Hillsboro in Nashville, recently announced his top nine schools with the Hoosiers making the cut.
"It feels great. I am blessed. I built a great bond with Coach (Jason) Jones and Indiana shows love my way. Tom Allen changed the program in an impactful way. He is a great coach," Jones told TheHoosier.com.
Jones said the Hoosiers like his athleticism, but states he has plenty of room to improve.
"I can improve on everything. I am working on every aspect of my game," Jones said.
Jones said he has been impressed by the way Indiana runs its football program, adding he is looking forward to seeing the program up close when he takes an official visit to Bloomington.
"I am hoping to see a nice facility, and I am going to take in everything that comes with that trip," Jones said.
In addition to the Hoosiers, Jones has Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee State, Tulane, Memphis, Tennessee, South Carolina and Arkansas in his top nine.
He told TheHoosier.com Indiana is in his top five.
As for what he is looking for in a school, Jones noted there is quite a bit.
"I am looking to build a great relationship with the staff and players and a good education," Jones mentioned, adding he is looking to major in business in college.
Jones said he has not set a due date on a decision.
"My recruitment is 100 percent open. My deciding factor is who has the best relationship and program to me," Jones said.
