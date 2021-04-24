The Indiana Hoosiers have reached into the Volunteer State for its next potential defensive star, as Tennessee's Mikeece Jones holds an offer from the Hoosiers.

Jones, who plays cornerback at Hillsboro in Nashville, recently announced his top nine schools with the Hoosiers making the cut.

"It feels great. I am blessed. I built a great bond with Coach (Jason) Jones and Indiana shows love my way. Tom Allen changed the program in an impactful way. He is a great coach," Jones told TheHoosier.com.

Jones said the Hoosiers like his athleticism, but states he has plenty of room to improve.

"I can improve on everything. I am working on every aspect of my game," Jones said.