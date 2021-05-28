Ten Hoosiers tabbed for Athlon All-Big Ten Conference Team
A total of 10 Indiana players have found themselves on the Athlon Sports All-Big Ten Conference Team for 2021.
Ohio State had the most selections with 13, followed by Wisconsin and Iowa with 11, and Penn State and the Hoosiers with 10.
Athlon Sports said the teams are based on how players will perform this upcoming season, and noted that career statistics and awards mattered in the evaluation but selecting the players was based on predicting the best for the upcoming season.
Of the ten selections, four were named First Team All-Big Ten.
Quarterback Michael Penix was named to the First Team Offensive unit, while linebacker Micah McFadden and cornerback Tiawan Mullen were named to the First Team Defensive unit and Charles Campbell earned First Team Specialist honors as a kicker.
Wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and tight end Peyton Hendershot were the only two Hoosiers named to the Second Team Offense, while safety Devon Matthews and cornerback Jaylin Williams were named to the Third Team Defense.
Grad transfer D.J. Matthews, who transferred from Florida State made the Third Team Specialists Team as a punt returner.
Offensive lineman Caleb Jones was named to the Fourth Team Offense squad.
Indiana kicks off the season on Sept. 4 at Iowa, who had 11 players selected. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
