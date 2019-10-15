He will work out with the Renegades for the right to one of 52 spots before the XFL season-opener in February.

Former Indiana linebacker Tegray Scales was drafted into the XFL by the Dallas Renegades on Tuesday evening.

Former Indiana linebacker Tegray Scales was drafted onto the Dallas Renegades' inaugural roster in the 2020 XFL Draft on Tuesday. Scales was drafted in the ninth round of the third phase – the phase that made defensive linemen and linebackers available to draft.

With the 8th pick of Round 9 (No. 72 overall) in the Defensive Front 7 #XFLDraft , the #XFLRenegades select linebacker @Tegray_Scales8 ! #RenegadesDraft // #RaisingHell pic.twitter.com/xy0c5OAQqx

Scales enters a Renegade organization that drafted former Kentucky wide receiver Jeff Badet with its first pick of the draft and was assigned former Oklahoma and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones. The Renegades also drafted former Cal linebacker Ray Ray Davison, former Notre Dame linebacker Greer Martini and former Troy linebacker Jonathan Massaquoi in the same phase.

The first ever XFL Draft features five phases. The first phase made skill position players available, the second made offensive linemen available, the third made defensive linemen and linebackers available, the fourth – to take place Wednesday – will make defensive backs available and the fifth will make all positions, including specialists, available.

Each phase featured 10 rounds with a pick for each of eight teams, and the 1,000 players made available in the XFL Draft Pool were announced in the week leading up to the week of the draft. Former Hoosiers who were available to draft included wide receiver J-Shun Harris, running back Devine Redding, offensive lineman Andrew McDonald and Scales.

The other three Indiana alums were undrafted in their respective phases and will be available to draft Wednesday in the 30 rounds of open-position drafting.

At the end of the draft Wednesday, teams will have 71 spots filled on their rosters and will be required to narrow the list to 52 players before the 2020 XFL season begins in February. A supplemental draft in November will add to the 71 original picks with players who have been cut from NFL rosters or have finished their collegiate careers.

While at Indiana, Scales made 324 total tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and eight interceptions. He also led the Hoosiers to two bowl games. Scales went undrafted during the 2018 NFL Draft and spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.