In Indiana's defense, the bull position is a major weapon. The bull is a hybrid defensive end/linebacker. On paper, the player who assumes the role of the Bull lines up on the line of scrimmage as a defensive end, but is able to either drop back into coverage or attack the quarterback.

With the title of special teams coordinator already to his credit, Indiana assistant coach Kasey Teegardin has also assumed the duties of coaching the bull position this season.

The Bull will always line up on the line of scrimmage exactly where a defensive end would line up. The difference is, the Bull will be standing instead of down in a three-point stance, which gives the Bull the option of either rushing the quarterback or dropping back in coverage. From a standing position, it’s easier to do that without engaging with an offensive tackle.

Teegardin recently spoke with the media about his new coaching duties and how the bull will be used this season by the Hoosiers.

"The bulls have been awesome in just taking everything in stride. I think it makes it harder for offensive coordinators because of the window dressing we can provide. If we are rushing off the edge one play, we are knifing in the gap and then dropping back in coverage.

"In our 4-2-5 it is the disguises we can use and the athleticism of the position itself. We try to recruit an athletic, long player that can come off the run and be physical in the box. It is a true hybrid that can confuse those quarterbacks. The different skill sets it brings is vital to the defense. It takes a different guy to line up and execute," Teegardin said.

The bull position, much like the husky, could allow the Hoosiers to not only recruit some versatile athletes for the position but also develop players who will be attractive to NFL teams.

That is something that excites both Teegardin and head coach Tom Allen.

Teegardin said when he recruits a player he askes them their thoughts on either getting down in a stance or standing up and playing in space.

"You have to get a feel for the recruit themselves when you talk to them. I ask them do you like to be a in a 2-point stance, how do you feel about standing up and playing in space. It is exciting because it opens up a world of opportunities. For example, you can recruit a linebacker, a guy like D.K. Bonhomme and move them and make them an athletic bull. Recruiting those kinds of guys like a linebacker or defensive end and talk to them about various positions and techniques they will use. The response from recruits has been off the chain. I am excited to see who will end up being a Hoosier. It is a different position and that is how we are selling it. We have never truly recruited this position before and we are now recruiting guys specifically for the hybrid position of bull," Teegardin said.

As for Allen, he has said previously a player at the bull position can be evaluated by every NFL team.



“The way I look at it, a guy who can play that position, when he goes to be drafted, all 32 teams can evaluate that young man,” Allen said. “Whether you’re in a three-down or four-down look, that guy is going to have the skillset to do both of those things. It’s like anything else, when you’re trying to envision what you’re building or your team, it’s not just about ‘Let’s do what’s best for us to win games now, but how can we recruit the best players to play certain positions?’

“That’s the growth of that position, as we try to be able to help us on our team, as well as go recruit guys to go fit that role.”