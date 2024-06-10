Taylor is the sixth player in program history to be selected to the USA National Team Training Camp.

One of 56 non-draft-eligible college baseball players selected to the camp, Taylor becomes the first Hoosier to receive an invitation to the camp since Sam Travis and Kyle Schwarber were both invited in 2013.

On Monday, Taylor was selected to participate in the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp later this summer.

Taylor's first two seasons wearing the cream and crimson have earned the outfielder back-to-back first team All-Big Ten selections.

After claiming Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors for his efforts during the 2023 season, Taylor continued to tear up the Big Ten in 2024.

As a sophomore, Taylor hit .357, while crushing 20 home runs -- becoming the first Hoosier to reach the 20 homer mark since 2011. Taylor also amassed 54 RBIs throughout the 2024 campaign.

For his career, the Cincinnati, Ohio product has hit .338 in north of 100 contests for the Hoosiers.

The 36 long balls that Taylor has belted during his first two seasons at IU are the second most in the history of the program for a player in their first two years as a Hoosier.

Those invited to the camp will partake in a two-game intrasquad series in North Carolina on June 26 and 27.

A final squad will then be announced for an International Exhibition series against Chinese Taipei.