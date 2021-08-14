Tamar Bates focused on improving his game, developing point guard skills

Indiana freshman Tamar Bates has experienced a meteoric rise in the last year. Many highly-touted recruits have had their elite status since as early as middle school, but that was not the case with Bates.

At the beginning of 2020, he was ranked as the 127th-best recruit in the country for the class of 2021.

A move to renowned prep school IMG Academy helped fuel a massive jump in the Rivals 150.

"Going to IMG, working on my body, working on my mental, all those different types of aspects of my game," Bates said. "Even if we weren't able to have a season, I was around 12-15 elite guys ... we'll still be able to train, get better every day and even if we don't get to play, I got guys down here on campus I can play against."