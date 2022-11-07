"Well, we are deeper this season than we were last season," IU head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. "Again, everybody was new last year. I was new. Those guys last season were trying to figure me out, and the guys that came back kind of know who I am now,. Now it's just getting the four freshmen up to speed. Again, I like everything about our freshmen because they are competitive. They compete. They like to compete."

Through two exhibition games, that talented depth was on full display. On Monday, in Indiana's season-opening win against Morehouse State, it was on display once again.

Returning four starters from last year, three other key reserves and adding in two five-star prospects, among others, from high school powerhouse Montverde Academy, Indiana has numerous options at multiple positions.

Coming into this season the biggest difference with this Indiana basketball team compared to last year, or years past, was the depth that it had. Depth is good to have, yes, but it's the talented depth that Indiana has that makes this team dangerous.

Indiana scored 88 points with a 45-8 edge coming in bench points. There were three players in double-figures and two of them came from the bench unit. Freshman forward Malik Reneau tied Trayce Jackson-Davis with a team-high 15 points. He was 6-of-8 from the floor and added five rebounds. Jordan Geronimo added 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

"It's really important for us, coming in... to have no drop off," Geronimo said. "The starters who started the game, it's important for us to come with our energy, and when energy is applied it's always going to show on the court."

Mike Woodson has discussed the rotation coming into the season being nine players and at most 10. Throughout the majority of the game there was a nine-man rotation. Before the back-half of the bench came on the floor, all nine key rotational pieces had scored.

For the game, Indiana had seven players with at least seven points and nine players with at least two made field goals.

"Yeah, as a team I feel like, and we feel like we have 10 starters, 11 starters, 12 starters, so when that second group comes in, there should be no drop off," Race Thompson said. "Malik has been playing great. JG (Jordan Geronimo) has been playing great. And Fino (Jalen Hood-Schifino) is running that second team.

"I mean, just really feels like we got ten starters out there, and we've seen it since we been practicing in the summer. Should be fun."

Indiana had numerous different rotations and lineups. Jalen Hood-Schifino spent time leading the second unit. Trey Galloway and Tamar Bates took over primary ball handling duties for certain possessions. Malik Reneau played alongside Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jordan Geronimo also flashed some ability on the wing.

"Hey, as a coach I'm still learning, and you are able to see a lot different lineups based on the talent we have," Woodson said. "All I'm telling our guys is just be ready to play, you know, because if I see you not giving it to us, then I got to go somewhere else and get it... We're longer. More athletic than we were last season. That helps in the college game, I think."

Indiana's bench will continue to be a key part of the success this season and could ultimately be the strength of the team moving forward.