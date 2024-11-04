Sydney Parrish shines in Indiana's 'disappointing' season opening win

in other news
In Indiana's win over Brown in its opening game of the 2024-25 season, fifth-year forward Sydney Parrish was simply sensational, even while the rest of her team was not.
Parrish led the team with 20 points, shooting 8-for-14 from the field, and also grabbed 10 rebounds, good for a double-double and a great way to start out the regular season.
Parrish was also a major contributor on the defensive end, stealing the ball three times and blocking the ball twice for the Hoosiers.
Teri Moren, though, said postgame that "I'd be lying if I told you if I was at all pleased," mentioning that she was thoroughly "disappointed" in her team.
Although Moren mentioned that her team was "undisciplined," she said that Parrish "has a great voice," when the team around her is playing sloppy, adding even more value to Parrish, who's stats from this one speak for themselves.
While the rest of the Hoosiers were not up to Moren's standards, Parrish allowed IU to get the opening night win, filling it up on the stat sheet, while also being a leading voice when her teammates aren't playing up to their caliber.
Parrish started out hot on the defensive end, the Hoosier forward blocking two shots and grabbing two steals in the opening ten minutes of the ballgame. This, especially on a team that Teri Moren describes as a "defensive minded team" was critical for Indiana to open up the game.
Parrish said postgame that "all that stuff on the defensive end definitely helps us," mentioning that turnovers forced on defense leads to the Hoosiers "running out and getting those easy baskets."
This shows just how critical Parrish's defensive contributions were as, while the rest of the teams had "miscues defensively" according to Moren, Parrish was forcing turnovers and limiting Brown's opportunities on offense.
It wasn't just on defense that Parrish made an impact, as she was also extremely vital for the Hoosiers on offense, scoring a team high 20 points.
It wasn't just the 20 points that were impressive, as Parrish shot 57% from the field, higher than the team average, while also dishing out two assists, showing that she can be efficient in her shots and also find others for shots of their own.
Parrish also seemed to get better as the game went on, with her highest point total being in the 4th quarter, as she scored 8 points to solidify the Hoosiers win in their opener.
While this certainly shows that Parrish is a talented basketball player, it shows that she is resilient and plays like a veteran, as getting better as the game goes on is a quality that is found in a teams leaders.
Parrish is, and has been, a leader for this team and is derinetlry showed in this one as, even with scoring 20 points and having a double-double, her greatest contributon may be the leadership she brings.
Tennessee transfer Karoline Striplin, who scored 17 in this one, said that Parrish "has just been a great example of what a leader is," letting everyone know how valuable she is as a team captain.
Coach Moren also agrees with this sentiment, especially because she feels that her team didn't play well.
In a performance that Moren said "wouldn't win you any Big Ten games" Parrish was being the voice inside the huddle, Moren saying that "A player led team is better then a coach led team and when you have players like Syd...they have those conversations before I get to the timeout."
This leadership was on full display today as, while her teammates didn't have the strongest game, Parrish brought it on and off the floor. She made an profound impact by providing a leading voice to lift her team up, while also putting up a 20 points double-double that allowed her Hoosiers to get the win in their opening game against Brown.
