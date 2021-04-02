TheHoosier - Swann looking to wow NFL scouts after lone year with Hoosiers

While it may have only been one season with Indiana for defensive lineman Jovan Swann with the Indiana program, it was a season that featured many memories and growth for the grad transfer who now looks to impress NFL scouts at Indiana's Pro Day Friday.

In a taped interview this week, Swann said he has been training for the upcoming pro day and draft in Tennessee and actually participated in a mock pro day.

"I have worked on everything, working on little technical things in drills. We had a mock day there and had a highly competitive group, and I was picking their brains and we all were developing in the process. We are all trying to get to the money and it was a good time working on everything from defensive line drills to lifting to getting my 40 start down. That was the main things we were touching on," Swann said.

Swann said while other players may put an emphasis on a certain drill or area of pro day, he is just looking to showcase what he is capable of doing and how versatile he is.

"I can do a lot of things and I want to prove myself to all 32 teams," Swann said.

In his lone season with the Hoosiers, Swann learned areas of defense from both assistant coach Kevin Peoples and head coach Tom Allen. He talked about the importance of both men in his career during his taped interview.

"Coach Peoples helped me find what I am supposed to do as a three technique. My versatility was present but he taught me over the summer and helped me understand you can still make plays at this position. He helped me get my pass rush down and develop myself. It helped show case what I am capable of," Swann said.

As for Allen, Swann admitted Allen is a man he respects a lot and knows he can call on any time of the day and his coach will be there.

"Allen is a Godly man and made me appreciate what he does on and off the field. I can call him any time of the day. Real family man that you appreciate playing for and have a lot of respect. He cares about everyone and he is going to give you his all every day and that energy and love will be there," he said.

Swann, who graduated with a degree in human biology from Stanford in 2020, is in the IU Kelley School of Business MBA program and appeared in all eight games for the Hoosiers last season. Against Penn State, he registered four tackles, three quarterback hurries and a pass break-up.

With his career over at Indiana, Swann said he will forever being a part of the "brotherhood" that came with suiting up for the Hoosiers.



"Being a part of this brotherhood. The unity here is unreal and LEO is something that is powerful. I didn't buy into it until I am talking to Coach Allen with my father in the portal and I felt like this was where I needed to be. Helps to have a team of guys where no ego is too big and to get what we did, we turned some heads and put the world on notice who IU is," Swann said.