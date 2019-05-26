Sunday Updates: Nike EYBL Session 3, adidas Chicago Regional Qualifier
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
TheHoosier.com staff is in Dallas and Chicago this weekend to watch a host of IU men's basketball recruiting targets scheduled to be in action.
Click here to follow our live updates for Sunday's games on our premium hoops board.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.