TheHoosier - Success of Hoosiers translates into recruiting battles

After back-to-back winning seasons and back-to-back January bowl games, momentum surrounding the Indiana football team is at an all-time high.

And, that translates over to the world of recruiting, where head coach Tom Allen and his coaching staff are busy trying to land commitments from the Class of 2022 and beyond.

In December, Indiana landed 14 players for the Class of 2021, a class Rivals ranked 64th in the country.

Rivals noted the Hoosiers have three four-star recruits, nine three-star recruits and an average rating of 3.25 and gave Indiana 978 total points.

The Hoosiers were also ranked 12th in the Big Ten Conference, ahead of Illinois and Purdue.

The class of 2021 included four-star standout Jaquez Smith, a wide receiver from Westlake High School (Ga.), recently selecting Indiana over the likes of Georgia, LSU and Auburn, and four-star standout Donaven McCulley, a quarterback from Lawrence North High School (IN). Also, four-star defensive back Larry Smith has committed.

McCulley was ranked 100th in the Rivals Top 250 for the Class of 2021. Jaquez Smith was ranked 26th in the state of Georgia, while Larry Smith was ranked 45th in Florida.

Indiana has also landed commitments from Cooper Jones (defensive end from Valparaiso High School, Indiana), Josh Sales (offensive lineman from Brownsburg High School, Indiana), Trenten Howland (athlete from Joilet West High School, Ill.), Aaron Steinfeldt (tight end from Bloomington North High School, Indiana), , Jordyn Williams (wide receiver from Trinity Christian School, Texas), David Holloman (running back from Avondale High School, Mich.), Vinny Fiacable (offensive lineman from Bishop Dwenger High School, Indiana), Jordan Grier (athlete from Cedar Grove High School, Ga.), Maurice Freeman (safety from Oscar Smith High School, Va.) and James Evans (punter from New Zealand).

The 2021 class also featured a total of five players from Indiana signing with the Hoosiers, something Allen took pride in on signing day.

"Five of the top 11 kids from Indiana signed with us. We had the core of those guys in this room and I poured my heard out about what we were building here. I knew how close we were and had a bunch of Indiana kids here. I knew how much it meant for them to be an Indiana Hoosier. It is tremendous to see so many of the top kids in the state of Indiana choose to help us continue our upward trajectory. To see the top kids in our state band together as a group and decide to come represent this great university is truly special," Allen said.