Strong second half from Trayce Jackson-Davis pushes Indiana past Illinois

Coming into this season, the mission of this Indiana team was to get back to the NCAA Tournament. When the Big Ten Tournament started, it was starting to look more and more likely that the Hoosiers would fail once again accomplishing that mission.

A win yesterday versus Michigan got them back on the right side. Today, in the 65-63 win over number one seed Illinois, the Hoosiers have probably punched their ticket back to the big dance.

While there were multiple Indiana players that helped push the Hoosiers to this monster victory, forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was the main guy leading the charge today.

"He's a good player," said Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. "You guys -- I mean, on just about every All-American list."

"I don't know what you guys expect him to play like crap for 40 minutes? He's a really good player. He just played good. Simple."