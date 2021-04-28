TheHoosier - Sting Factor: Four-star LB Dasan McCullough's flip

THE STORYLINE

This was an opportunity Dasan McCullough could not pass up, refused to pass up. The high four-star linebacker now playing at Bloomington (Ind.) Bloomington South flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Indiana, a rare recruiting win for the Hoosiers in the sense they almost never get players who intended to play for the Buckeyes. But this circumstance is a drastically different situation than most recruitments. McCullough’s father is now on the coaching staff for the Hoosiers, his brother just committed to Indiana in the 2023 recruiting class and his other brother transferred from Miami (Ohio) to play for the Hoosiers. The McCulloughs are coming in strong to Bloomington, and the 2022 four-star who had been committed to Ohio State since August just could not pass up that opportunity.

*****

LOCAL REACTION

“The loss of Dasan McCullough is a tough decommitment for the Buckeyes. First of all, McCullough has been one of, if not the best, recruiters for Ohio State in this class. He truly embraced the role of being a leader in this class, and formed strong bonds with several Buckeye targets, including Rivals100 safety Xavier Nwankpa. “Also, McCullough is a perfect fit for OSU’s ‘Bullet’ position, which is a hybrid linebacker/safety role in its defense. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder is one of the more versatile prospects in the 2022 class, and finding a replacement for him in this cycle is going to be difficult. Given Ohio State’s stellar recruiting and how this loss was more so due to factors out of their control, that drops the Sting Factor down just a little bit.” – Joseph Hastings, BuckeyeGrove.com Sting Factor: 7

*****

NATIONAL REACTION