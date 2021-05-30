Sting Factor: Denzel Moore's decommitment from Indiana

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

FACT OR FICTION: Miami can vault to the top of Julian Armella's list

When Denzel Moore committed to Indiana in late March, it was a massive recruiting victory for coach Tom Allen and his staff.

Moore plays with a lot of talented players at Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill. He’s a talented 2023 linebacker. And Moore has more than 20 offers already heading into the summer.

His pledge was definitely a big deal for the Hoosiers as they look to build on last season’s momentum and look to continue becoming a tough-out for other Big Ten teams.

But only after a month of being committed, Moore backed off his pledge in recent days and one reason he gave for his decision is that so many new programs have entered the picture in his recruitment.

On Wednesday, the 2023 linebacker released his visit schedule for June which includes stops at Georgia Tech, Auburn, Indiana, Florida State, Purdue, Coastal Carolina and Mississippi State. Tennessee, Notre Dame, Alabama and others have been in touch recently as well.