Sting Factor: Daeh McCullough's decommitment from Indiana

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

The plan was for all three McCullough Bros. to play at Indiana which would have been a tremendous haul for the Hoosiers bolstered by their father being an assistant coach on Tom Allen’s staff.

But when coach Deland McCullough left Indiana for Notre Dame this offseason, the Hoosiers were able to keep four-star Dasan McCullough but earlier this week his four-star brother, Daeh, decided to back off his pledge to Indiana.

With a transfer coming to South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph’s, Daeh McCullough’s own recruitment now takes shape as he’s closer to his father, programs from across the country are recruiting the four-star cornerback and many more options are now available.

The other McCullough boys look like they’re sticking in Bloomington.

That won’t be the case for the four-star cornerback who’s ranked third in the Indiana state rankings behind Notre Dame commit Drayk Bowen and four-star defensive end Kendrick Gilbert but the Hoosiers aren’t necessarily completely out of it yet, either.