Stephen Carr named to Doak Walker Watch List

First year Indiana running back Stephen Carr has been named to the Doak Walker Watch List, which goes to the top running back in college football.

Carr transferred to Indiana earlier this year from the University of Southern California, where he was recruited and coached by running backs coach Deland McCullough, who was at USC and is back at Indiana.

Carr, who hails from California, rushed for 2,123 yards and 31 touchdowns as a high school senior before setting in on Southern California.

While there as a freshman, Carr was coached by McCullough and the two immediately hit it off Carr said.

"He was a great recruiter as a coach. We built a great connection at USC. He welcomed me in and we got straight to business. We had a great relationship there. He has taught me a lot. Coming out of high school, didn’t know a lot about football. I just got the ball and ran and it worked out, thank God. He taught me how to read holes, how to call out d-linemen. We haven’t watched too much film, but I can’t wait until he gets back and we can chop it up and watch some film," Carr told the media this spring.

After four seasons in Los Angeles, Carr hit the NCAA Transfer Portal, opting to reunite with McCullough in Bloomington.

Carr, who was a five star recruit and is the first five star recruit to join the Hoosiers under Tom Allen, rushed for 1,329 yards on 264 carries (5.0 average) with 12 touchdowns in four seasons with USC. He also showed an ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, as he caught 57 passes for 421 yards and a touchdown. In addition, he returned 15 kickoffs for 321 yards and he appeared in 35 games, starting six for the Trojans. He made 2017 All-Pac-12 honorable mention in his lone season with McCullough.

Below is the release on Carr.