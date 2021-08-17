Stephen Carr looks to lead Indiana's backfield in 2021

Indiana's backfield was a question mark heading into the offseason following the departure of three-year starter Stevie Scott.

Scott accounted for 65 percent of Indiana's rushing yards in 2020 and 56 percent of the total carries. Tim Baldwin, Sampson James and David Ellis accounted for just 70 total carries a season ago and came into this season looking to carry the bulk of the load.

Then came USC transfer Stephen Carr joining the Indiana roster.

Carr came to Bloomington after a career at Southern Cal that was hampered by injuries at times as well as a crowded backfield, but when he was healthy, he flashed great potential.

He totaled 1,329 yards on 264 carries with 12 touchdowns in his career at USC. He also caught 57 passes for 421 yards.

Reuniting with IU running backs coach Deland McCullough was a big reason for his decision to come to Indiana and he is looking to get back to his old game, something he showed when he played under McCullough at USC.

“Coming out of high school, I didn’t really know too much about football,” Carr said earlier this summer. “I would just get the ball and run and it worked out, thank God. But coming in my freshman year, he (McCullough) explained the whole blocking scheme to me, how to read holes, how to read the first-down defender, how to call out D-linemen as a three-technique or a five-technique guy or stuff like that, and that’s very, very important when it comes to communication, coming back to the sideline and talking to your coach.''