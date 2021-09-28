Stephen Carr continues to shine for Hoosiers

When Stevie Scott left for the NFL after last season, the Hoosiers had an opening at the running back position.

While guys like Tim Baldwin and Sampson James looked to shoulder most of the load, it was the addition of USC transfer Stephen Carr that took the talent level of the IU backfield to another level.

Carr was expected to be a big part of the Indiana offense this season and while he quickly asserted himself in the offense this offseason, he has raised the level of his play each game this season.

“He's just got an amazing attitude,” IU head coach Tom Allen said. “All week long he was encouraging guys, challenged them, and just being a leader. He's worked extremely hard."