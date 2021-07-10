Staying in-state was always a goal for Omar Cooper Jr.

In the end, the desire to stay a Hoosier and be coached by head coach Tom Allen and play alongside McCulley again were too strong for Cooper Jr. to say no to, as he admits Indiana just felt "like home."

"It is super special to me because it is the state I've always lived in," Cooper Jr. told TheHoosier.com about his decision. "But, for me, to be a part of the team that is turning Indiana football around is something I'll always remember and be able to tell people and my kids in the future."

When the dust settled, Cooper Jr. opted to stay in-state, committing this week to Indiana University despite strong interest from West Virginia University.

For that reason, as well as his recruitment from Indiana while in high school and the Hoosiers landing Lawrence North teammate Donaven McCulley in the Class of 2021, Cooper Jr. had quite a bit to think about when it came down to choosing a college to continue his athletic and academic careers.

As a child growing up about 64 miles from Memorial Stadium, Omar Cooper Jr . would often find his attention on Saturday's pointed towards Bloomington and what the Indiana Hoosiers were doing.

The four-star senior Lawrence North wide receiver said he has been impressed with the job Allen has done, which includes back-to-back winning seasons and back-to-back January bowl berths.

"I think it is amazing and how we have so many great players buying into what Tom Allen is doing. I just feel like this is a very special group of elite players that will, in the future, be able to bring Indiana a Big Ten championship, and, hopefully, more," he said.

Cooper Jr. continued by saying he is impressed with the way Allen has gotten everyone in the program to buy-in.

"How he got everybody to buy-in to what he is trying to do with the program," Cooper Jr. said in regards to what stands out to him about Allen. "And, how he is always going to be his self. That's what stands out the most."

Fans and opposing teams saw in 2020 just how special the connection between Cooper Jr. and McCulley is, as the two teamed up to help Lawrence North capture its first winning season since 2005.

The two connected 91 times for 1,125 yards and 27 touchdowns over the previous two seasons for Lawrence North High. Cooper Jr. is ranked the No. 120 player in the class of 2022 and the No. 14 wide receiver. He reeled in 38 catches for 1,101 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for Lawrence North.

He acknowledged that playing with his former high school teammate was a "big factor," but not the overall deciding factor.

“I wasn’t going to make my decision (because of) it, but being able to maybe play with him again was really amazing. That made me really consider it a whole lot because of how close we became," Cooper Jr. told Rivals.com.

Cooper Jr. told TheHoosier it was "amazing" to have a chance to suit up with McCulley again.

"It's amazing just being able to have the chance to take the field with my brother again and showcasing what we did in high school together on the collegiate level," Cooper said.

Rivals national analyst Josh Helmholdt told TheHoosier Indiana is getting a player that makes plays other receivers cannot or do not make.

"He's playing chess while others are playing checkers. He has exceptional field vision and a creative mind. Once the football is in his hands, that's when things get exciting. I saw him hurdle a cornerback when I covered his game versus Center Grove, and he often leaves defenders grasping at air. On top of that, he has the speed to take the top off a defense, great body control and an excellent pair of hands. The only thing he lacks is ideal size for the position, but you can move him around to minimize his size disadvantage and create mismatches with his speed and agility," Helmholdt said.

As for what Cooper Jr. thinks Indiana and its fan base is getting in him, he said a playmaker.

"I can play inside and outside, have great hands, great speed and I can jump over defenders and catch the ball over them. And, I feel like I can also take the top off a defense with my speed."