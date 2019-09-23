Ohio 2022 athlete Kaden Saunders received an offer form Indiana before stepping foot on campus. He made that first visit for IU's game against Connecticut and left feeling good about where his relationship with the Hoosiers stands.

"The coaches made a really good first impression," Saunders told TheHosier.com. "I really like Coach Heard. He treated me like a son, even though it was my first time being there. He was super cool. I always like talking to Coach Teegardin as well. He is down to earth and easy to talk to. I talked to some players, and they made me feel at home too as well."