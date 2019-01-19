This matchup is going to be all about Indiana's defense against Purdue's offense. Purdue currently has the number six offense in the country according to KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency. Their efficiency is 119.2, and the only teams ahead of them are the teams ranked one through five in the country in KenPom’s overall rankings. The Boilermakers have one of the most potent offenses in the country, but of the teams in the top six, it may have the simplest solution to stop. If a team can slow down Carsen Edwards, they can slow down the Purdue offense and put the Boilermakers in a difficult position. Edwards will likely see a lot of Rob Phinisee on Saturday, a native of Lafayette, and that matchup will go a long way in deciding the game. Phinisee is only a freshman, but he’s a good defender who has flashed the ability to be a great one. If he slows Edwards down, Indiana should win the game.

On the other end of the floor, Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan are going to have to carry the load for the Hoosiers once again. Langford will see a lot of Nojel Eastern, who has been a dominant on-ball defender for Purdue this season. Langford will have to trust his teammates more Saturday if Eastern plays up to his ability, which means he will have to help carry the load by being an efficient distributor, something Langford has struggled with this year. Morgan is going to have to stay out of foul trouble against Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms. Williams and Haarms present very different matchups, but both have a size advantage. Haarms is 7-foot-2 and has a big height advantage over Morgan, while Williams is listed at 280 pounds, which gives him a big weight advantage. Morgan will have to use his athleticism to beat both, but he’s usually up to the task for that.

At the end of the day, Carsen Edwards and the home-court advantage of Mackey Arena may be too much to handle for this young Indiana team.

Prediction: Purdue 77, Indiana 74