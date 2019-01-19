Staff Predictions: No. 25 Indiana At Purdue
Jon Sauber
This matchup is going to be all about Indiana's defense against Purdue's offense. Purdue currently has the number six offense in the country according to KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency. Their efficiency is 119.2, and the only teams ahead of them are the teams ranked one through five in the country in KenPom’s overall rankings. The Boilermakers have one of the most potent offenses in the country, but of the teams in the top six, it may have the simplest solution to stop. If a team can slow down Carsen Edwards, they can slow down the Purdue offense and put the Boilermakers in a difficult position. Edwards will likely see a lot of Rob Phinisee on Saturday, a native of Lafayette, and that matchup will go a long way in deciding the game. Phinisee is only a freshman, but he’s a good defender who has flashed the ability to be a great one. If he slows Edwards down, Indiana should win the game.
On the other end of the floor, Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan are going to have to carry the load for the Hoosiers once again. Langford will see a lot of Nojel Eastern, who has been a dominant on-ball defender for Purdue this season. Langford will have to trust his teammates more Saturday if Eastern plays up to his ability, which means he will have to help carry the load by being an efficient distributor, something Langford has struggled with this year. Morgan is going to have to stay out of foul trouble against Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms. Williams and Haarms present very different matchups, but both have a size advantage. Haarms is 7-foot-2 and has a big height advantage over Morgan, while Williams is listed at 280 pounds, which gives him a big weight advantage. Morgan will have to use his athleticism to beat both, but he’s usually up to the task for that.
At the end of the day, Carsen Edwards and the home-court advantage of Mackey Arena may be too much to handle for this young Indiana team.
Prediction: Purdue 77, Indiana 74
Stu Jackson
If I'm Indiana, the two things that concern me the most in this game are Carsen Edwards and Purdue's ability to crash the offensive glass.
The Boilermakers' offense effectively starts and stops with Edwards. He's the Big Ten's leading scorer and owns the 11th-highest usage rate and 7th-highest shot volume nationally per KenPom.com. Add in the extensive ball screen actions for Edwards, and it's likely to be a busy day for IU freshman point guard Rob Phinisee.
When it comes to rebounding numbers in league play alone, Purdue's offensive rebounding percentage of 35.9 ranks second in the Big Ten. Indiana, conversely, has the third lowest at 23.7. Neither team does a tremendous job of protecting the offensive glass - Indiana allows opponents to snag 33.8 percent of possible offensive rebounds (12th in the conference) while Purdue allows 35.3 percent (13th) - but Purdue, on paper at least, is better at creating second chances for itself. That's likely due to the size of their frontcourt with 7-3, 250 Matt Harms starting at the five and 6-9, 280 Trevion Williams backing him up.
This is a game where Indiana could really use De'Ron Davis at full strength, but he's still bothered by ankle soreness stemming from the Illinois game earlier this month. Whatever is availability is this afternoon - however limited it may be - it will be crucial for IU to maximize that.
Ultimately, the road has not been kind to Indiana at the return of league play. It's difficult to expect that to change going into one of the Big Ten's most challenging road environments in Mackey Arena.
Prediction: Purdue 74, Indiana 64
