Staff Picks: No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa

No. 17 Indiana travels to Iowa City this weekend to take on No. 18 Iowa in a tough season opener for both programs. Both programs come into this season after 6-2 records in 2020. The Hoosiers return the majority of their key players from a season ago while Iowa has some real holes it is looking to fill with younger players. Here are our staff picks:

Indiana is set to face off against Iowa in a top-25 week one battle. (IU Athletics)

Jim Coyle

No. 17 Indiana has been building up to this moment for five years. That is exactly how long Tom Allen has been the Hoosier's head coach. These are all Tom Allen guys to the core and that is a good thing for IU. They do not fear the road and have the talent to beat anyone on their schedule. But starting in Iowa City against a very consistent, well coached No. 18 Iowa team is no doubt a challenge. Great teams meet and conquer challenges. Are the Hoosiers ready for that? I think so. IU has a defense that is experienced with 7 returning starters like Tiawan Mullen, Micah McFadden and a host of others that were part of a group that was one of the best at taking the ball away last season. The offense has 9 returning starters including QB Michael Penix and Ty Fryfogle, a revamped running game and an experienced O-line. Iowa will have to depend on the run because I do not think Petras will find a lot of success through the air. Iowa's defense has not given up over 25 pts in 21 games. That streak ends Saturday in Iowa City. Prediction: Indiana 27, Iowa 13

Alec Lasley

Biggest keys to the game are the lines for IU - offensive and defensive line. IU’s O-line was very inconsistent last year and played a huge role in the inconsistency of the running game. That has been a huge point of emphasis this offseason. If Indiana can control the line of scrimmage, it will open up so much for both the offensive weapons to make big plays, but also the IU defense to create turnovers. Overall, the biggest key though for Indiana is to not beat itself. IU has been ready for this moment for the past two years and is ready to prove to the public that it is here to stay and not just a ‘one-hit wonder’. I think Indiana goes into Iowa and comes out with a win. IU is ready for this season more than ever and with all of the upperclassmen who came back due to the potential and expectations surrounding this team, they aren’t going to see that derailed week one. Prediction: Indiana 27, Iowa 17

Matthew Byrne

It will be a challenging and hard-fought game for both sides, but IU will win by one touchdown. The addition of Stephen Carr will push IU over the edge, creating a dual-threat between the running and already solid passing game that features Michael Penix, Ty Fryfogle, Miles Marshall and others.



On the other side of the ball, IU has a more effective defense, more likely to halt an Iowa team that scored 31.8 points per game last year. However, both defenses will stop the opposing offense, forcing field goal attempts.



While improved, the exposed link for IU is the offensive line, making it potentially challenging to create pockets for Carr to run and allow enough time for Penix to pass. Still, with an intense fight in the trenches to allow enough time, IU has the capabilities to make big-time plays and get down the field.



The opposing crowd noise will be a reemerging disadvantage absent in 2020 for IU on the road, but since the starters are primarily upperclassmen, it won't be completely foreign. Prediction: Indiana 24, Iowa 17

Trevor Gersmehl

The way I see it, it is highly unlikely IU escapes both of its two early-season challenges against Iowa and then Cincinnati in week three. Iowa is a really good team and the crowd should be rocking after a year with little to no fans in the stands. It’s not impossible, but it will be tough to walk out of Iowa City with a W. Prediction: Iowa 35, Indiana 27

John Alden