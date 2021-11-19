Staff Picks: Indiana vs Minnesota

Indiana heads into Senior Day looking for its first Big Ten win of the season, welcoming Minnesota into Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers sit at 2-8 while the Golden Gophers are 6-4. Kick is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on Big Ten Network. TheHoosier.com staff gives their take on Indiana's matchup with Minnesota.

Jim Coyle

After last week's lackluster showing in a 38-3 home loss to Rutgers, you wonder what Indiana has left in the tank. The Hoosiers are still winless in the Big Ten with two games remaining and will be playing against a 6-4 Minnesota team that has lost its last two games, but has a 3-1 road record and the Gophers are still trying to add to their bowl resume. Both teams have had an assortment of injuries or departures at running back, especially the Hoosiers. This game simply comes down to "want and will." Who wants it the most and is willing to put forth the effort needed to find a way to win the game. Minnesota is a 7 point favorite and I think the Gophers will cover that, mainly because I have not seen Indiana muster any offense in recent weeks. Prediction: Minnesota 38, Indiana 10

Alec Lasley

After a disastrous outing last week against Rutgers, it all but looks like this team has given up on the season. We will see this Saturday for senior day, but there is no real expectation that they will come out and flip the script and get their first Big Ten win of the season. If IU is going to have a competitive game, the only thing it needs to focus on is the turnover battle. IU has to be able to flip field position on Minnesota to help this offense out and that works both ways. Iu can't turn the ball over inside its own redzone or even in its own territory. If the Hoosiers can do that, they will have a chance. But at the end of the day, the Hoosiers haven't shown the ability to do that, and when they do, they haven't been able to turn that short field into a touchdown. Prediction: Minnesota 21, Indiana 10

Matt Byrne

Indiana's offense has been struggling lately, especially with six turnovers against Rutgers. While Minnesota has struggled a bit in running the football in its last two games, averaging 139 rushing yards in that span, I think it will be able to run through IU's defense and win the game. Prediction: Minnesota 31, Indiana 10



Keegan Nickoson

This is an absolutely awful matchup for Indiana. Top 10 rush defense and offense in the country, biggest offensive line in the nation. If the defense doesn’t start producing this Saturday, it’s going to be ugly. Indiana’s best chance offensively will be the passing game, which is shaky at best. Saturday is most likely not going to be fun. Prediction: Minnesota 28, Indiana 6



Trevor Gersmehl

I said last week that Indiana is playing for pride this point, and they lost their perhaps their most humiliating game of the season. Could they rebound against a decent Minnesota team? It’s in play, but it’s hard to go with a team that just lost 38-3 against a bad team. Prediction: Minnesota 31, Indiana 14

John Alden