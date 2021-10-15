Staff Picks: Indiana vs Michigan State

Indiana comes off of a bye week to welcome in the No. 10 ranked Michigan State Spartans on Saturday. It will be Indiana's homecoming game. The Hoosiers sit at 2-3 on the season, with all three losses coming to ranked teams -- all ranked in the top-5 currently. Michigan State is coming off of a road win over Rutgers. The Spartans sit at 6-0. Here are the staff picks from TheHoosier.com for the matchup.

Jim Coyle

It's Homecoming week in Bloomington and the Hoosiers are coming off of a bye week that could not have been more timely. Not only has the offense struggled, but starting QB Michael Penix Jr is also out. Junior Jack Tuttle will once again take his shot at running an Indiana offense that has quite frankly been very unproductive and underachieving. Tuttle does offer some different options like the ability to roll out, designed run plays, etc., to at least offer a different look. The 4.5 yards Indiana produced per play against PSU is not going to win many games. Sparty, meanwhile, has increased it's offensive output from 5 yards per play in 2020 to nearly 7.5 yards per play thus far in 2021. It sounds bleak for the Hoosiers, but it doesn't have to be, the talent is still there. Nick Sheridan is going to have to begin opening the play book and he's had had an extra week to prepare with Tuttle. This is not exactly a 'must-win' game, but it's close. And if Indiana can keep it close I think they win it on a Charles Campbell field goal. Prediction: Indiana 31, Michigan State 30

Alec Lasley

It's another ranked team for the Hoosiers and another chance for IU to get back on track this season. After a much-needed bye week, Indiana still has questions surrounding its QB play. I would be surprised if Michael Penix takes a snap on Saturday, so turning to Jack Tuttle could bring some new spark to what has been a flat offense this season. The Indiana defense has given up some big plays on the ground this season and that's going to be the biggest matchup to watch this weekend. If Indiana can 'contain' Kenneth Walker III on the ground, IU will have a legit shot. Either way, I do think Indiana will hang with the Spartans for most of the game. When it's all said and done, I think Indiana makes the one or two plays it has been missing most of this season and comes away with a big time win. Prediction: Indiana 24, Michigan State 21

Matt Byrne

The Spartans have had a 6-0 flawless start, partly due to skilled players like running back Kenneth Walker III and quarterback Payton Thorne. The combination will be too much for IU's defense to stop throughout the entire game. While IU will be able to put points on the board, it will be unable to contend in a shootout with Michigan State and ultimately lose. But, if the run game improves, the offense may gain some traction and turn the tide in the Hoosiers' favor. Long productive drives on offense will keep Walker off the field for longer, giving him fewer chances to run the ball. Still, I see Michigan State leaving Bloomington with a win on the road. Prediction: Michigan State 28, Indiana 17

Keegan Nickoson

The Hoosiers will be fueled by an electric crowd similar to when they hosted Cincinnati. It being homecoming, the Old Brass Spittoon, and another top 10 team in Bloomington should bring a different kind of buzz. I think this game is going to be similar to the rest of the season, the defense will keep the offense in the game, and it will be up to the offense to take advantage of the opportunities. With a new spark under center in Jack Tuttle, I think he will bring some more consistent play and open up the running game just a little more. Indiana will keep it close and be within one possession in the 4th quarter. However, I think a late score by the Spartans seals it for Michigan State. Prediction: Michigan State 28, Indiana 17

Trevor Gersmehl

It’s been a rough go of things for IU this season and now Michael Penix Jr. is out with another crippling injury. But is that even a negative? Penix has been bad all season, and Tuttle provides a new look for the Hoosiers. It won’t be easy, but the QB shakeup may pave the way for an upset in front of a desperate home crowd. Prediction: Indiana 28, Michigan State 21

