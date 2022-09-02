The Indiana football program is ready to welcome in its 2022 season and it begins with a conference matchup against Illinois. The Hoosiers went winless in the Big Ten a season ago and finished just 2-10 on the year. Illinois comes in 1-0 on the season and looks to build off of a 5-7 record in 2021 in head coach Bret Bielema's first year. Kick is set for 8 pm ET on FS1. Here are the predictions from TheHoosier.com staff.

Jim Coyle

Let's see, Illinois played in the 'Coke Zero Week' or something and beat Wyoming handily. Indiana has not played a game, we don't know what their offensive scheme is, or who will quarterback the first snap in the 2022 college football season opener at Memorial Stadium. That's a tough pick. That's why the betting line has gone from Indiana -3.5 to -1.5. That is just how Indiana head coach Tom Allen has wanted it to be. I don't mind going on a limb saying that Indiana has to make changes offensively from what we saw last year behind an offensive line that was not very reliable. And while the offensive line is the most veteran unit returning I think that the Hoosiers will need to rely on a quick hitting and quick moving offense. I think that means Connor Bazelak as the quarterback that can probably lead that type of unit? He's already thrown for 2,500 yards in the SEC. But, whether it's Tuttle or Bazalak, the offense has to score. The Hoosiers will also have to stop a running game the Illini showed to be successful in their opening tussle with the cowboys.Okay, it's opening week and I'm going to be positive not relying on history. I'll give Tom Allen and his fall secrecy the benefit of the doubt and the Hoosiers a win over Illinois. Prediction: Indiana 27, Illinois 24



Alec Lasley

Indiana enters the 2022 season with a chip back on its shoulder and that's exactly how Tom Allen wants it to be. The additions of expected starting quarterback Connor Bazelak and new offensive coordinator Walt Bell look to enhance the offense that was nonexistent a year ago. Add in additional playmakers in Shaun Shivers, Jaylin Lucas, Cam Camper, Emery Simmons and Josh Henderson to go along with a healthy DJ Matthews and Indiana should have some explosiveness on offense. Bell brings a different and creative mindset to the field that should benefit everyone on the IU roster. Defensively, Tom Allen is back to calling plays and that will be something to keep an eye on. If Indiana can get the ball out quick to guys in the open field, it should be a recipe that will work. This game should come down to which running backs make more explosive plays -- and that's going to be a fun matchup to watch. Overall, the atmosphere should be great in Bloomington and Indiana should be ready to go. Prediction: Indiana 24, Illinois 20

Keegan Nickoson

I truly believe that Indiana has the better team on paper. There is a ton of talent on the offensive side of the ball, but a lot of that depends on how the quarterback position plays. With Illinois coming to Bloomington with momentum, I think the uncertainty about this Indiana team will be hard to overcome. Whoever scores first will win. Prediction: Illinois 20, Indiana 13

Mason Williams

Indiana is going to have to come out swinging against a formidable opponent in Illinois. If they fall flat on Friday night, the questions surrounding an already ominous team will not only become louder, but multiply. I believe the secrecy leading up to the contest around the offense, while possibly serving a purpose, will not faze the Illinois defense that already has a game, and victory, in hand. Still, I have a feeling Indiana could squeeze out a victory, so that’s what I’ll go with. It’s a coin flip. Prediction: Indiana 23, Illinois 21

Kevin Vera

Indiana and Illinois are both trying to rebuild their programs so this game will be fun to watch as it will be a small sample to see who might be heading in a better direction. Illinois looked good against Wyoming being able to move the ball freely, especially on the ground. The Fighting Illini always seem to do well in the first couple of weeks of the season and I believe that trend continues. If Indiana wants to win they need to start fast and be able to show that multiple guys on offense can make plays but I think that's where Indiana struggles this Friday. Both teams are carrying solid defenses but the story of this game will be who takes advantage of their time on offense. It could be a low-scoring game with a lot of missed completions but ultimately I have Illinois as they will be more efficient with the ball in their hands. Prediction: Illinois 24, Indiana 20

Kyler Staley