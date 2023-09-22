TheHoosier.com's staff provides their final input, in roundtable format, and their predictions ahead of Indiana's week four matchup versus Akron.

Jim Coyle

Pretty much all of us were looking to the Louisville game as a litmus test for what we could expect from this Indiana football team. We kind of got what we were looking for, but there are still questions coming out of that game. The biggest question still revolves around Indiana's running game. While both Jaylin Lucas and Josh Henderson are both averaging over 4 yards per carry, those numbers are from a light load. Tayven Jackson looked pretty doggone good in the 2nd half against Louisville last week, leading Indiana on a potential game tying drive after being blanked 21-0 in the first half. Walt Bell had the Hoosier offense rolling - until he made the worst call of his career. Indiana's defense also did an about face shutting the Cardinals out for the final two quarters. Indiana needs a "get right" game and this should be it. Akron is no pushover, but I think the Hoosiers roll in the second and third quarters. Prediction: Indiana 34, Akron 3

Mason Williams

Keeping it short and sweet this week: Akron is not close to on par with Indiana and the Hoosiers should show it. There's a number of areas the Hoosiers should be looking to grow in and this is the final chance to do so. Open the playbook. Find some run blocking success. Keep trusting in your redshirt freshman quarterback who could be a star in the making. Whatever you do, don't play with your food. Prediction: Indiana 41, Akron 6

Zach Browning

Indiana had a chance last week. They were 18 inches — and a different play call — away from potentially being 2-1 ahead of their final non-conference game of the season this week. The problem last week, which has been a theme to begin the season, is the Hoosiers not playing a full 60 minute game. As uninspired as Indiana looked in the first half against Louisville, they looked equally as impressive in the second half. For Indiana, it’s all about putting together a complete game, something they haven’t been able to do against a fellow FBS opponent this season. This week, they have that opportunity. Akron’s offense has struggled immensely to begin the season. The Zips haven’t been able to run the ball with any effectiveness and the passing game is reminiscent to that of this years Chicago Bears — they don’t throw the ball down the field. That plays right into the hands of the Hoosiers who should have the advantage in the trenches. Indiana is not afford to let other teams check the ball down before swarming to the ball to make the tackle. This is a hungry Indiana team, looking to bounce back after a tough loss in a big way. I expect the Hoosiers to do just that and dominate Akron for 60 minutes on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Prediction: Indiana 31, Akron 6

Kevin Vera

Indiana will play its final non-conference game of the year before fully diving into the conference schedule. The Hoosiers are coming off their loss against Louisville but Indiana put on display a few positives on both sides of the ball. Tayven Jackson showed that this offense has the chance to function smoothly with his impressive play and the defense showed how stable it can be with that second-half performance. The Hoosiers are going up against Akron this Saturday and it looks like it will be a comfortable night for Tom Allen and the Hoosiers. The Zips have struggled in the early slate of their season and will have to go up against another power five opponent for the second week in a row. The Akron offense has gotten off to a terribly slow start, making them one of the worst-performing offenses in FBS football. The defense hasn’t been much better either. The Zips are allowing nearly 27 points per game and have continuously struggled to defend the run game. The Hoosiers will be able to have a comfortable performance against the Zips and should have the win in their hands by halftime. Indiana will use this game to polish a few things before their meeting against Maryland. Prediction: Indiana 45, Akron 7



Elias Khoury