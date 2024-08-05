Indiana football's season opener against Florida International has continued to creep closer and closer as each day comes and goes. With the season less than a month away, TheHoosier.com's staff predicts who will be Indiana's leading tackler for the 2024 season.

Indiana Hoosiers running back Ty Son Lawton (17) runs after a catch as Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (10) defends during the Indiana football spring game at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 18, 2024. © Bobby Goddin/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Bobby Goddin/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

ZACH BROWNING

Aiden Fisher led James Madison in tackles last season by a significant margin. His 108 total tackles were 47 tackles more than the Dukes' second-leading tackler, Jailin Walker, during the 2023. Additionally, it was the Hoosiers' middle linebacker Aaron Casey, that led the team in tackles a season ago. Because of both of those facts, as well as the idea that linebackers typically are the leading tacklers for most defenses, I have a hard time thinking anyone other than Fisher will lead Indiana in tackles in 2024. Fisher has the keys to the defense in his hands, and after an all-conference campaign a season ago, I expect him to have a big season in Bloomington -- a season that includes Fisher being Indiana's leading tackler.

JOSH POS

JMU transfer Aidan Fisher is the clear cut favorite in my eyes to be Indiana’s leading tackler this season. This wasn’t a relatively hard choice to make. Last season with the Dukes, Fisher led the way with 106 tackles en route to a third-team All-Sun Belt nod. During the spring availability, Curt Cignetti gave Fisher high praise for his talent at the linebacker position and marked him as a leader and it makes sense that Fisher will once again lead his team in tackles this season, even playing in a higher level conference in the Big Ten. There aren’t many players in the country that have the ability to record multiple double-digit tackle games in their career, let alone a single season. Fisher is going to lead the defense both on and off the field and make the Hoosier defense much better than what we have seen in recent seasons in Bloomington.

COLIN MCMAHON