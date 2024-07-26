Indiana football's season opener against Florida International has continued to creep closer and closer as each day comes and goes. With the season right around a month away, TheHoosier.com's staff predicts who will be Indiana's leading receiver for the 2024 season.

Indiana's Donaven McCulley (1) celebrates his touchdown with Andison Coby (0) during the Indiana football spring game at Memorial Stadaium on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

ZACH BROWNING

The crop of pass catchers Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers will have at their disposal this season is deep, talented and experienced. Led by the two-headed monster of Elijah Sarratt and Donaven McCulley, Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke should have no shortage of options whenever he drops back to pass. I think Myles Price will have an excellent season in the slot for the Hoosiers, and I believe in the depth throughout the receiving corp, but my decision is ultimately between Sarratt and McCulley. Both are primed for monster seasons, but I'm going to give the edge to Sarratt as of right now. The tipping point for me was Sarratt's prior experience in Cignetti's offense. Just a season ago, Sarratt recorded 82 receptions for 1,191 receiving yards and eight touchdowns playing for Cignetti. I don't think he'll be able to repeat those numbers agains this year against largely tougher opposition, but Cignetti and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan have some familiarity with Sarratt and know how to get the most out of him.

JOSH POS

Indiana has a surplus of talent in the wide receiver room this upcoming season. There has not been this much parity at the receiver position in Bloomington since the 2020 season that Curt Cignetti alluded to in his media day availability on Thursday afternoon in Indianapolis. Elijah Sarratt obviously has numbers that jump off the page from his days at JMU, but there’s a question as to whether or not he will be able to translate that game from the Sun Belt to the Big Ten, arguably the toughest conference with the four additions this season. With that being said, I still have faith in Donovan McCulley to lead the room this season. His abilities as a playmaker has vastly improved since making the change to the position from quarterback after his freshman year. Last year was the breaking out party for the Lawrence North grad, but this year he’s primed for even more.

COLIN MCMAHON