Indiana University's Mikail Kamara (6) runs a drill during fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

ZACH BROWNING

There are a couple of guys that could potentially lead the Hoosiers in sacks in this upcoming 2024 campaign, but one stands out to me above the rest. Fifth-year senior Lanell Carr has the perfect blend of size and speed necessary to get to the quarterback at the college level. At 6-foot-2 and 246 pounds, Carr has no problem running through opposing offensive lineman with brute strength, or using his quickness and athleticism to get around them. Carr finished the 2023 season with the Hoosiers second on the team in sacks, collecting 5.0 throughout the year. With Aaron Casey, Indiana's leader in sacks from a season ago off to the NFL, the runway is open for Carr's production to tick up a notch or two. Given his experience playing at the power conference level, and that combination of size and quickness, I think Carr could near double-digit sack numbers in 2024 on his way to leading the Hoosiers in that department.

JOSH POS

There are so many James Madison transfers that came to Bloomington with the coaching change, and it’s been highlighted by guys like Elijah Sarratt and Aidan Fisher. However, defensive tackle James Carpenter is the most intriguing newcomer. The Roanoke, Virginia native looked really good last season, collecting four sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception. It was a slight drop-off from his 2022 season when he had 5.5 sacks, but he is poised to breakout in a big way this season. The secondary will force a lot of coverage sacks and Carpenter will take advantage and clean up for a career high in sacks this season, leading the Hoosier defense.

COLIN MCMAHON