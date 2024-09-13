Helping families with kids affected by cancer

TheHoosier.com's staff provides their predictions, in roundtable format, ahead of Indiana's week three matchup versus UCLA.



Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) runs for a touchdown during the Indiana versus Western Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

JIM COYLE

As Bruce Buffer says, "It's time!" Indiana will open Big Ten play on the road against a very unfamiliar foe, new conference member UCLA. And the Hoosiers will do it in a very iconic stadium - the Rose Bowl. But the hype train will be left to the fans because Curt Cignetti has been clear that this "is a business trip" for his 2-0 team. UCLA has only played one game, a 16-13 struggle bus win against Hawaii, while IU was able to work out some kinks in a 77-3 blowout of Western Illinois last weekend. To me that will be a huge advantage for Indiana on both sides of the ball. The offense went from 8 penalties in week 1 to zero in week 2. It was also a great opportunity for Curt Cignetti to get playing time for a number of players who will most likely see more action as the season progresses. I think Indiana's offense has too much fire power and too many facets for the Bruins to hold down. If UCLA tries to focus on stopping the run Indiana has a list of receivers waiting to get the call, including Omar Cooper and Elijah Sarratt, who Pro Football Focus (@PFF) graded as the #'s 1 & 3 wide receivers in the county last week. We will see what the Bruns were able to accomplish with their bye week of extra practice. Bryant Haines' defense will be challenged more than it has been up to this point, but I just do not think UCLA is where Indiana is at this time. Prediction: Indiana 31-16

ZACH BROWNING

Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers open up Big Ten play on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in a contest against Big Ten newcomer UCLA. This will be the first true test of the season for the Hoosiers after dominating Florida International and Western Illinois throughout the first two weeks of the season. Indiana has handled business so far this season, crushing its first two opponents, but the Hoosiers haven't yet taken on someone of the Bruins' caliber. I expect this game to be close throughout, however I think the difference between the two teams is on the offensive side of things. Both Indiana and UCLA have strong defenses, but I believe the Hoosiers hold the advantage in terms of the strength and explosiveness of their offense. There's no over-looking UCLA, Cignetti won't allow that, so I expect to the Hoosiers to come out aggressive, looking to make a statement in primetime. Prediction: Indiana wins 28-17

JOSH POS

This is going to be a milestone game for Indiana and its football program. Fans have been waiting for this game for decades and have the team that will be able to win a game like this. Indiana needs to prove that last week’s record-breaking game was no fluke and continue their offensive dominance. Some say that UCLA has the advantage of having last week, but I think the opposite. Indiana has another game under their belt and are more prepared for Big Ten play than the Bruins. This game will live up to the hype and change the direction of the season. Prediction: Indiana wins 26-17

COLIN MCMAHON

We’ve finally made it to Big Ten play, which means the season gets tougher for IU football, but also for us making picks. The first two weeks were straightforward when making picks, but this one could go either way. The Hoosiers are favored, but going on the road is always tough, no matter the environment, so anything is possible. Expect this one to be a defensive battle, especially early, and for Indiana specifically do shine on the defensive side of the ball. Look for Kurtis Rourke to make some noise late, but Ethan Garbers should also be capable of making the big play as well. With that being said, I expect IU to pull away late, with the defense playing a huge role. It should be close early, but I’m going with an IU cover and win by double digits. Prediction: Indiana wins 24-14

BRYAN AULT