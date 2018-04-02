Recently, they decided to post a review of Assembly Hall after attending the Jan. 28 matchup against Purdue .

From professional stadiums to college arenas, they travel the country and review the home experience across a number of sports.

The website's mission states: "Our goal is to find the best stadium in the country. Whether your preference is a fun tailgate, a rowdy crowd or cheap stadium food we will find the best place for you."

Among the topics covered in their review include "what to do", "what to avoid", pregame atmosphere, dining, stadium quality and in-game atmosphere.

Overall, StadiumQuest gave a grade of 82/100 points. While that might sound disappointing for one of the top arenas in college basketball, that grade is really only lowered by a couple areas.

IU received a 0/5 in the "Alcohol Policy" category since there's no alcohol sold at the basketball or football events, then parking and tailgating combined for a 6/10 grade, citing that gameday parking is a tad expensive and there's little to no tailgating for men's basketball.

The rest of the review is fairly glowing of their Assembly Hall experience.

"Assembly Hall is one of the best there is in college basketball," the review concluded. "[ESPN analyst] Jay Bilas was quoted as saying, 'I would have a hard time believing any atmosphere will be better than Assembly Hall when Duke came to town in late November - two walls of red, with a game in the middle of it - my ears are still ringing.'

"That pretty much says it all. Don’t let the expensive tickets or the sub-par concession stands keep you from experiencing Assembly Hall."

Among the areas that received a perfect 5/5 rating include: location, hospitality, aesthetic appeal, history, sound, student section and in-game entertainment.

"Assembly Hall is one of the best basketball gyms that there is in the country," the article said. "While it is a steep climb to get to the top, for a big game, there’s no bad seat in the place.

"The in-game atmosphere at Assembly Hall is always good. It always has been and probably always will be. Indiana is a basketball school, and that shows at basketball games in Assembly Hall."

**Click here for the full review from StadiumQuest**