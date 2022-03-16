St. Mary's using familiar game plan to help prepare for Indiana

"You don't have time to hone in on how tired your legs are because all you want to do is win that game. So it's basically whatever it takes," IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. "And maybe our legs are tired, but we're going to play through it and play as hard as we can."

The Hoosiers will take on No. 6 St. Mary's, a team who will play a similar style as the Cowboys on Tuesday. With a game under its belt already and experience playing against a slower-paced team, Indiana is ready to keep its momentum going.

Indiana heads into the Round of 64 looking to build on its First Four win over Wyoming and become the next play-in game winner to make a run in the tournament.

St. Mary's comes in ranked 338th in the country in tempo -- at just 63.5 possessions per game. That is slower than Wyoming and in reference, much slower than even Wisconsin. Indiana is prepared to attack the pace again with what it learned from Big Ten opponents this season and its game against Wyoming.

"I just had to take chances when I get a rebound or my teammates get a rebound and try to get a good push," IU point guard Xavier Johnson said. "And when I don't have a good push, set up the offense, and run my team like normal.

"Teams in the Big Ten play the same way, kinda like Wisconsin, honestly, and you gotta take smart shots and play great defense, and you can't give them any slip-ups on defense to where they can score the ball."

Once again, like Wyoming, it will be a matchup between two good front court players. St. Mary's is led by 6-foot-10 center Matthias Tass. He averages 12.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. He is the anchor in the paint on both ends of the floor.

On the other hand, Trayce Jackson-Davis is playing arguably his best basketball in his career. In his last 10 games, he is averaging 20.6 points on 64 percent from the field and adding 7.9 rebounds per game. He has scored 105 points in the last four games.

"Definitely one of the best big men we have in this country. Can't say this country, it's not my country, but in this league," Tass said of Jackson-Davis. "He's very athletic, very quick. Of course he's a great post scorer. So hopefully you will see a great match-up tomorrow between him and I."

"He's a great player, honestly. He does a lot of work on the low block. They do a lot of split game actions where you can't double them," Jackson-Davis said of Tass. "So it's going to be a tough battle between me and him, but I can't wait. I'm excited to go.

"I think playing in the Big Ten gets you ready for moments like these, going against 7-foot, 280-pound guys night in and night out. I feel like I'm going to have to use a lot of my athleticism and my quick feet. I hope they're physical. I think that's what their game plan is going to be. Wyoming kinda did it last night as well. But I'm going to have to use my athleticism really."

While St. Mary's hasn't played Indiana this season, it feels to have the right game plan to attack the Hoosiers.

"I would say it's a little bit Gonzaga, a little bit Santa Clara, but they're like Gonzaga because they have a guy like (Drew) Timme. He's good. I say that with all due respect. Timme is as good a center as there is in the country," St. Mary's head coach Randy Bennett said. "And Indiana's kid Jackson-Davis. He can just score. Balls can go to him a lot. They play off he and Xavier Johnson. And similar, similar in that there's Nembhard, Timme. Similar deal. They run a lot of stuff, a little bit like Santa Clara. They're big like Santa Clara. I've seen them enough now, they're good."

The Gaels went 1-2 against Gonzaga this season but did hold down its top-scoring offense nearly 30 points below its normal average in the one win in the series this season.

In the first matchup, Timme went for 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting. He went on to average just 8 points per game and was just 6-of-16 from the field combined.

"Throughout this year when we go against good bigs in our league, it's not about just me guarding them or Kyle (Bowen) guarding them, it's the five guys who are on the court helping each other, helping me and Kyle out, whoever we're guarding," Tiass said. "And it's just -- yeah, like we say, the good bigs, we have to have team cover against them. It's not just one guy. It's the whole team."

At the end of the day, Mike Woodson will keep Indiana playing the way he has all season, a way that is really starting to click at the right time.

"Their system it in place. That puts them in a good position on both ends of the floor, I think," Woodson said. "But we've been pretty good defensively all year, had our ups and downs all year offensively so we're going to have to rely on our defense to put us in a good position to win this game."