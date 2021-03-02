"It feels pretty good, and is a blessing," M'Pemba said. "I don’t really know yet where the Hoosiers rank. A lot of schools have been in contact so I’m just trying to learn more little by little."

The Ladue Horton Hawkins High School in St. Louis, Missouri product, said it was a "blessing" to get the offer from assistant coach Kevin Peoples.

With numerous offers to his credit, St. Louis area standout Samuel M'Pemba recently spoke with TheHoosier.com about his offer from the Indiana Hoosiers.

M'Pemba's recruiting has exploded recently, with offers from the likes of Oregon, Oklahoma and Alabama recently coming in, along with Indiana. To his credit, M'Pemba has offers from the following: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, California, Georgia, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Washington and Western Kentucky.

As for what he is looking for in a school, M'Pemba says academics, a family atmosphere, a program that wins and what they do on the defensive side of the football.

M'Pemba says that he believes Indiana was on the verge of something special last year until quarterback Michael Penix got hurt against Maryland.

"They were onto something this year until Penix got hurt, but they’re building something special," he said.

He adds he has only had limited conversation with the Indiana coaching staff, but relishes an opportunity to learn more about the program, head coach Tom Allen and LEO.

"I’ve only talked to them once so we’ll see how it goes, but the coaches seem really genuine and knowledgeable. And I haven’t really learned about the LEO mindset yet but I’ll learn for sure.