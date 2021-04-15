TheHoosier - Spring practice is over, focus turns to Iowa

Spring practice is over, focus turns to Iowa
With spring practices in the books, it now officially time for Indiana to turn its attention over to Iowa.
The Hawkeyes still have a few weeks remaining before they conclude their spring with their annual spring game on May 1. However, that does not mean the Hoosiers can start looking forward to the Sept. 4 opener at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
A season ago, Indiana went 6-2 and lost 26-20 in the Outback Bowl to Ole Miss and have concluded its spring practice with a mix of seasoned veterans and new faces in the fold.
While much has been made about Indiana head coach Tom Allen saying he wants his team to chase greatness, the chase starts on the road in a Big Ten opener against a team that owns a three-game win streak against the Hoosiers and defeated Indiana 42-16 in 2018.
What do we know and can expect out of Iowa?
Iowa's spring roster featured 17 seniors, 25 juniors, 30 sophomores, 27 redshirt freshmen, and 11 freshmen. Iowa will return both 19 lettermen on offense and defense while bringing back four on special teams.
A season ago, the Hawkeyes finished the year 6-2, and did not play the final two games scheduled against Michigan and Missouri due to COVID-19 outbreaks in those respective programs.
Offense
The Hawkeyes bring back a familiar face at quarterback as Spencer Petras is back after a redshirt sophomore season that featured mixed results in his first year under center.
Petras struggled in the first six games of the season, throwing four touchdowns against five interceptions. However, he found success in his final seven quarters of the season, throwing five touchdowns and no interceptions in wins over Illinois and Wisconsin.
Iowa also brings back All-Big Ten running back Tyler Goodson, who should get the bulk of the carries after Mekhi Sargent has headed to the NFL. Much like Indiana, Iowa will break in a new running backs coach on Sept. 4 as former Iowa running back Ladell Betts will be guiding that position room.
At wide receiver, the Hawkeyes lost Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith, but bring back Tyrone Tracy Jr., Nico Ragaini and Charlie Jones. At tight end, Sam LaPorta is back to help block and catch passes.
Up front, Iowa will roll out a new offensive line coach in George Barnett, who brings back Tyler Linderbaum and experience, but has holes to fill across the front.
Indiana's coaches maintain quarterback Michael Penix will be back under center for the opener after tearing his ACL for the second time in his career in 2020 against Maryland. Should he not be able to go, Jack Tuttle, who started at Wisconsin and the Outback Bowl last year, will be the starter.
The Hoosiers will feature new running back coach Deland McCullough, who is back at the same position he once coached and has a room that features the likes of Sampson James, Tim Baldwin, and David Ellis, among others.
Indiana benefitted from Ty Fryfogle returning at wide receiver after a record setting season in 2020, and will have Florida State transfer D.J. Matthews in the slot, as well as Miles Marshall at wide receiver.
Up front, the Hoosiers have University of Michigan transfer Zach Carpenter, as well as the likes of Mackenzie Nworah, Dylan Powell, Luke Haggard, Caleb Jones, Tim Weaver, Matthew Bedford, Michael Katic and Kahlil Benson all back.
Defense
As was the case last season, Indiana's defense should be one of the strengths this season despite having a new defensive coordinator.
Former Georgia defensive backs coach Charlton Warren inherits a defense that excelled at forcing takeaways in 2020 under then coordinator Kane Wommack.
The Hoosiers bring back the likes of Micah McFadden, Tiawan Mullen, D.K. Bonhomme, Cam Jones, Raheem Layne, Devon Matthews, Reese Taylor and Jaylin Williams.
Iowa, on the other hand, featured one of the best defensive lines in the Big Ten last year, but have only one member back this fall in Zach VanValkenburg.
At linebacker, Iowa brings back Jack Campbell and Seth Benson, while Jack Koerner and Kaevon Merriweather are back at safety.
