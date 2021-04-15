TheHoosier - Spring practice is over, focus turns to Iowa

With spring practices in the books, it now officially time for Indiana to turn its attention over to Iowa.

The Hawkeyes still have a few weeks remaining before they conclude their spring with their annual spring game on May 1. However, that does not mean the Hoosiers can start looking forward to the Sept. 4 opener at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

A season ago, Indiana went 6-2 and lost 26-20 in the Outback Bowl to Ole Miss and have concluded its spring practice with a mix of seasoned veterans and new faces in the fold.

While much has been made about Indiana head coach Tom Allen saying he wants his team to chase greatness, the chase starts on the road in a Big Ten opener against a team that owns a three-game win streak against the Hoosiers and defeated Indiana 42-16 in 2018.

What do we know and can expect out of Iowa?

Iowa's spring roster featured 17 seniors, 25 juniors, 30 sophomores, 27 redshirt freshmen, and 11 freshmen. Iowa will return both 19 lettermen on offense and defense while bringing back four on special teams.

A season ago, the Hawkeyes finished the year 6-2, and did not play the final two games scheduled against Michigan and Missouri due to COVID-19 outbreaks in those respective programs.